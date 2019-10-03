Home

Christian COBHAM

COBHAM Christian (Inverness)
The family wish to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards received in their recent sad loss of Christian Joanna (CJ). Special thanks to all the staff of Ward 7A, Raigmore Hospital, sincere thanks to Rev Morven Archer for taking the service, to William T. Fraser & Son for their professional support and also to the Redcliffe Hotel for the catering. Finally, thank you to all who attended the service and kindly donated £154 for the Dogs Trust.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 3, 2019
