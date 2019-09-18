|
COBHAM Christian (Inverness)
Peacefully, at Raigmore Hospital, after a short illness, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, Christian Joanna Cobham (CJ), Argyle Court, Inverness, aged 89 years. Much loved mum of Pat and Ronald, dear sister of Edward and nanna of Penny. Graveside funeral service on Friday, September 27, at 1 pm, in Tomnahurich Cemetery, thereafter to The Redcliffe Hotel. Donations if desired for The Dogs Trust may be given at the service or forwarded to William T Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness.
