Home

POWERED BY

Services
William T. Fraser & Son
Culduthel Road
Inverness, Inverness-shire IV2 6AB
01463 243232
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
13:00
Tomnahurich Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Christian COBHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christian COBHAM

Notice Condolences

Christian COBHAM Notice
COBHAM Christian (Inverness)
Peacefully, at Raigmore Hospital, after a short illness, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, Christian Joanna Cobham (CJ), Argyle Court, Inverness, aged 89 years. Much loved mum of Pat and Ronald, dear sister of Edward and nanna of Penny. Graveside funeral service on Friday, September 27, at 1 pm, in Tomnahurich Cemetery, thereafter to The Redcliffe Hotel. Donations if desired for The Dogs Trust may be given at the service or forwarded to William T Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.