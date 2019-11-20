Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30
St. Mary's Parish Church,
Whitekirk
ANDERSON Charles Henry (East Linton / formerly Longniddry)
Peacefully, at home with his family, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Charlie, beloved husband of the late Flora May Ainslie and father/father-in-law of Linda and Shaun Anglin, Helen and David Ramsay, Marilyn and Steven Stone, Pat and George McGowan and Denis and Doreen Anderson. Much loved son-in-law to the late James and Violet Ainslie and brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. A funeral service and burial will be held at St. Mary's Parish Church, Whitekirk, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 10.30 am, to which family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, will be received for the Lynton Centre where Charlie had many happy times.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 20, 2019
