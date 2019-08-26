|
HASTIE Charles (Charlie) (Inch)
Peacefully, after an illness borne with courage and dignity, on August 19, 2019. Charlie, loving husband of Irene, dad to Joanne, Lynette and Colin and grandad to Leigh, Ryan and Sophie. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, but donations to Marie Curie Hospice, Fairmilehead, gratefully received.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 26, 2019