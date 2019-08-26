Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
15:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Charles (Charlie) HASTIE

Charles (Charlie) HASTIE Notice
HASTIE Charles (Charlie) (Inch)
Peacefully, after an illness borne with courage and dignity, on August 19, 2019. Charlie, loving husband of Irene, dad to Joanne, Lynette and Colin and grandad to Leigh, Ryan and Sophie. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, but donations to Marie Curie Hospice, Fairmilehead, gratefully received.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 26, 2019
