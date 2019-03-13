Home

BAILLIE Charles (Port Seton)
Peacefully passed away, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Western General Hospital. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Chic will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service will be held at Prestonpans Cemetery, on Wednesday, March 20, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Donations, if desired, may be given after the service in aid of the Western General Cancer Unit. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2019
