SOUZA Cecilia Temple Gillon (Leith)
Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob), died peacefully in Carlisle, on June 25, 2019. Celia, very dear mother of Douglas, Bob and Nan, also a much loved granny, great-grandmother and sister. Private cremation for family only on Wednesday, July 10, at Warriston Crematorium, at 1 pm. Service of Thanksgiving to be held in South Leith Baptist Church, Casselbank Street, Leith at 2 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only, but donations may be sent to Bethany Christian Trust. Absent from the body, present with The Lord.
All enquiries to Ian Blair Undertaker 016977 41741.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 3, 2019