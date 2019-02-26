Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
15:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia ERSKINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia ERSKINE

Notice Condolences

Cecilia ERSKINE Notice
ERSKINE Cecilia (Edinburgh) Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Cecilia, much loved wife of Ian, loving mother to Graeme, Susan and Brian, mother-in-law to Jillian, Jane and Campbell. Gran to Kirsty, Rachael, Lisa and Xander. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, March 7, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be made on retiral of service in aid of Maggie's Centres.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.