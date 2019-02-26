|
ERSKINE Cecilia (Edinburgh) Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Cecilia, much loved wife of Ian, loving mother to Graeme, Susan and Brian, mother-in-law to Jillian, Jane and Campbell. Gran to Kirsty, Rachael, Lisa and Xander. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, March 7, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be made on retiral of service in aid of Maggie's Centres.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 26, 2019
