Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia CRAVEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia (Cissie) CRAVEN

Notice Condolences

Cecilia (Cissie) CRAVEN Notice
CRAVEN Cecilia (Cissie) (nee Hay) (Leith / Silverknowes)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital on Thursday, February 28, 2019, Cissie, beloved wife of John, adored mum of Winifred, Annette and Karen, loving mother-in-law of Derek, Neil and Ross and a much loved grandma of Gemma and Rebecca.
A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Friday, March 15, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.