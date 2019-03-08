|
CRAVEN Cecilia (Cissie) (nee Hay) (Leith / Silverknowes)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital on Thursday, February 28, 2019, Cissie, beloved wife of John, adored mum of Winifred, Annette and Karen, loving mother-in-law of Derek, Neil and Ross and a much loved grandma of Gemma and Rebecca.
A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Friday, March 15, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
