VIPOND Cathie (nee Smith) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on September 26, 2019, beloved wife of the late Davie, a very much loved mum of Thomas, Weeman and Sonia, mother-in-law to Linda, Kenny and the late Molly. A special nana to Thomas, Murray, Lucy, Sam and the late Jeff, loving sister-in-law and auntie. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, October 4, at 1.30 pm, followed by interment at Mortonhall Cemetery thereafter. All friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 30, 2019