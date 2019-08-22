|
|
|
SMITH Catherine (nee Tracy) (Oxgangs)
Peacefully, surrounded by her family at the Western General Hospital on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Cathie, beloved wife of the late Peter, doting mum to Tracy, Shirley and Lynsey, devoted granny to David, Sarah, Megan , Peter and Courtney, loving great- granny to Milay, much loved sister to Brian and the late Molly and Cathie's twin Tommy. A much loved mother-in-law, sister-in-law and aunt to the family .Cathie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A Requiem Mass to be held at St Catherine of Alexandria RC Church, Gracemount, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 12.30 pm, thereafter to Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel for approximately 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, there will be a collection for Medical Receiving Unit at the Western General Hospital. As we loved you, so we miss you xxx.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 22, 2019