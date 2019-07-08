Home

Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00
Cockpen Church
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00
Rosewell New Cemetery
SCOTT Catherine (Wimbles) (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at home, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Catherine, loving mum to Marc and David, cherished nana to Abby and dear sister to Keith. A service will be held at Cockpen Church, on Friday, July 12, at 10 am, thereafter to Rosewell New Cemetery, arriving at approximately 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Flowers welcome, or donations may be given after the service, in aid of Marie Curie. A splash of colour to be worn.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 8, 2019
