Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00
St Clements Church
Wallyford
Committal
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
PATTERSON Catherine (Cathy)
(nee Mackinnon) (Musselburgh)
Passed away peacefully, in the loving care of St Anne's Care Home, on June 11, 2019. Cathy, beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved mum of the late Irene, cherished grannie to Iona and great-grannie to Sophie and Charlie, dear sister to Jean and the late Ronald, Peter, Nan and Betty. A service will take place at St Clements Church, Wallyford, on Tuesday, June 18, at 11 am, committal thereafter at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, at 12.30 pm. All Welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 13, 2019
