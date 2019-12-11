|
DAVIDSON Catherine (Cathy) (nee Huchison) (Gilmerton / Loanhead)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on December 5, 2019, Cathy, dearly beloved wife of Alex, much loved mum of Lorraine and Neil and a loved granny, great-granny, mother-in-law and sister of the family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, December 16, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be given at the door after the service in aid of the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh.
