DICKSON Catherine Mary (Cathie,
nee Cuthbert) (Boswall / Suffolk)
Suddenly, on Monday, May 20, 2019, Cathie, much loved mum of Jason, Darren and Samantha, a loving mother-in-law, nana and friend, who will be sorely missed. A funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, June 6, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiral collection at the service, for various charities close to Cathie's heart.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 29, 2019
