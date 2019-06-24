|
LYONS Catherine (Rankeillor Street)
Peacefully, after a long illness, bravely borne, in the care of staff at Morningside Manor Care Home. Loving sister to Ann, John, Mary, Dominic and the late Patrick, Tony, Michael and Theresa. Loving aunty to 14 nieces and nephews and Godmother to numerous children. A funeral service will be held at St Columba's RC Church, Newington, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 9 am, thereafter to Mortonhall Cemetery for the service of committal, 10.30 am. She will be sadly missed. Flowers welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 24, 2019
