Catherine Irene (Wilson) TOUGH

TOUGH Catherine / Irene
(nee Wilson) (Newhaven)
Peacefully, at home after a long illness, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Irene, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Ian and Elaine, nana of William, Fiona and Laura. Will be sadly missed by all. A funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, September 24, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome, floral tributes may be sent to McKenzie and Millar, Funeral Directors 83-89 Great Junction Street, Leith.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 20, 2019
