Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
13:30
Richmond Parish Church
Niddrie
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:30
Piershill Cemetery
Catherine (Cathie) HUTTON

Catherine (Cathie) HUTTON Notice
HUTTON Catherine (Cathie) (nee Clelland) (Niddrie Mill / Bingham)
Cathie, sadly passed away, at the Western General Hospital, on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Very much loved mum to George and Kathy, wonderful nana and great-nana to all her grandchildren, mother-in-law to Xiaolan. A funeral service will be held in Richmond Parish Church, Niddrie, on Wednesday, March 6, at 1.30 pm, followed by burial at Piershill Cemetery, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited to attend both. Enquiries to Scotmid
0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 1, 2019
