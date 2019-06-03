Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00
St David's R C Church
Dalkeith
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:30
Newton Cemetery
Danderhall
View Map
Catherine (Cathy) GOVER

Catherine (Cathy) GOVER Notice
GOVER Catherine (Cathy) (Danderhall / Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, Catherine (formerly of Edinburgh High Court), beloved wife of Edwin, loving mother of Victor, the twins Pauline and Maureen, Edwina and Terri, a much loved granny and great-granny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass, to which all are welcome, will be held at St David's R C Church, Dalkeith, at 10 am, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, followed by interment at Newton Cemetery, Danderhall, at 11.30 am, where Catherine will be laid to rest. Family flowers only please. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 3, 2019
