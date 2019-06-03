|
GOVER Catherine (Cathy) (Danderhall / Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, Catherine (formerly of Edinburgh High Court), beloved wife of Edwin, loving mother of Victor, the twins Pauline and Maureen, Edwina and Terri, a much loved granny and great-granny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass, to which all are welcome, will be held at St David's R C Church, Dalkeith, at 10 am, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, followed by interment at Newton Cemetery, Danderhall, at 11.30 am, where Catherine will be laid to rest. Family flowers only please. RIP.
