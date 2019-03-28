Home

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
14:00
Seafield Crematorium
Catherine GIRVAN

GIRVAN Catherine (Tranent)
With great sadness, after along illness, Catherine, peacefully passed, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Crookston Care Home. A loving mum to Scott, devoted granny of Aimie, Holly, Harvey and Callum, wife of Jimmy, mother-in-law to Kelly-Anne and a great friend to all who knew her, Cath will be sadly missed by all. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, April 4, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Please wear something pink. Collection in memory of Cath, will be taken for Marie Curie and Crookston Care home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 28, 2019
