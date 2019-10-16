Home

Catherine (Byrne) FOX

Catherine (Byrne) FOX Notice
FOX Catherine (nee Byrne) (Leith / Piersfield)
Suddenly, but peacefully at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on October 9, 2019, Kate, beloved wife of Robert, wonderful mum to Linda, Rona, Valerie and Susan, adored gran and great-gran. Kate will be sadly missed by her friends at St Ninian Church, her Monday breakfast club and by all who knew her. Funeral Mass will be held in St Ninian and Triduana RC Church on Tuesday, October 22, at 10 am, cremation thereafter in Seafield Crematorium at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Floral tributes, if desired, may be sent to McKenzie & Millar Funeral Directors, 177 Piersfield Terrace, Tel: 657 1786.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 16, 2019
