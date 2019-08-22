|
SILLARS Catherine
(nee Graham) (formerly Cathy Philip) (Dunbar / Penicuik)
Peacefully, after a short illness at St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Catherine (Cath), loving wife of Norman, much loved mum of David, Julie and Claire, dearly loved gran of all her grandchildren. A celebration of Catherine's life will be held at Binning Memorial Wood on Thursday, August 29, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are invited. No flowers please. Donations in aid of St Columba's Hospice may be given at the service, if desired. Bright clothing would be appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 22, 2019