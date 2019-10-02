Home

Catherine Fleeting (Cathie) ANDERSON

ANDERSON Catherine Fleeting (Cathie) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Livingston on Sunday, September 22, 2019, Cathie, formerly of John Menzies plc, devoted and loving wife to the late Bill, much loved mother of Scott, Kate and Linda and treasured mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, October 8, at
12.30 pm, to which all friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 2, 2019
