HILL Catherine Elsie
(nee Dowie) (Leith)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, Rena, aged 87, much loved wife of Alexander (Eric), mother of Alexander, Catherine and Margaret, mother-in-law, nana, great-nana, sister and auntie to all the family. Will be sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 19, at 12 noon, Interment, thereafter, at Seafield Cemetery, at approximately 12.30 pm. Donations on retiral, if desired, will be taken in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 12, 2019
