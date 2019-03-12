Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00
Seafield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Elsie (Dowie) HILL

Notice Condolences

Catherine Elsie (Dowie) HILL Notice
HILL Catherine Elsie
(nee Dowie) (Leith)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, Rena, aged 87, much loved wife of Alexander (Eric), mother of Alexander, Catherine and Margaret, mother-in-law, nana, great-nana, sister and auntie to all the family. Will be sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 19, at 12 noon, Interment, thereafter, at Seafield Cemetery, at approximately 12.30 pm. Donations on retiral, if desired, will be taken in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.