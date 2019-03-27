|
|
|
EDMONDSTON Catherine
(nee Kenny) (Gilmerton)
Peacefully, in the care of Ellen's Glen House, on Saturday,
March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Stuart, loving mum of Louise, mum-in-law of Wayne, cherished grandmother of Jack, Amy and Kara and great-grandmother of Oliver and Lily.
A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, April 3, at
12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to PSPA.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More