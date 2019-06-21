|
EMERY Catherine (Cathie) (nee Stevenson) (Glasgow / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, with her loving family by her side, at Northcare Manor Care Home, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Cathie, loving mum to Jackie and Trevor, much loved grandma to Jamie and Megan and a dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Daldowie Crematorium East Chapel, Uddingston, on Friday, June 28, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 21, 2019
