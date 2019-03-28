Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00
Our Lady of Loretto RC Church
Musselburgh
Committal
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00
Seafield Crematorium
HUGHES Caryle (Prestonpans / Liverpool)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at
St Columba's Hospice, on Monday, March 25, 2019, aged 66, Caryle, much loved wife to Alan, beloved mother to Jeanette and Stephen, loving nan to Niamh, cherished sister to Sheila.
A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Loretto RC Church, Musselburgh, on Tuesday, April 2, at 10 am, followed by a short committal at Seafield Crematorium, at approximately 11 am. Family flowers only. All welcome. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 28, 2019
