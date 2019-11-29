Home

Caroline (Henderson) RODGER

Caroline (Henderson) RODGER Notice
RODGER Caroline (nee Henderson) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a brave battle on Sunday, November 24, 2019, Caroline, much loved mum of Laura and Jennifer, daughter of Catherine and the late Robert. Adoring sister to Janette and auntie to Ashleigh and Chelsea and cherished granny to Murray, Rosie and Oliver. Funeral service on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11 am, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel. Family flowers only, please.
A collection will be taken in aid of Children's Liver Disease Foundation and Maggie's Centre.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 29, 2019
