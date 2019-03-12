|
MURRAY Caroline (Carol) (Ballymena / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, in her sleep and without pain, at the Western General Hospital, on February 28, 2019, Carol, loving wife of Mike, daughter of the late William and Jeannie, sister, auntie and cousin to the family and friend to all who knew her. Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, March 19, at 12.30 pm, in Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 12, 2019
