Carol (Ferguson) CHRISTENSEN

CHRISTENSEN Carol (nee Ferguson) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Carol, loving wife of Richie, mum of Richard, Lynn and Lesley, mother-in-law to Angie and nana to Matthew and Thomas. She will be sadly missed. Funeral will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, August 7, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, but if desired, there will be a collection in aid of British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 2, 2019
