Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
13:30
Oakvale Service Chapel
106 Whitehouse Loan
EH9 1BD
View Map
YEOMAN Bunty (nee Paterson) (Morningside, formerly of Buckstone)
Peacefully, at Ellen's Glen Hospital, on September 17, 2019, Bunty, beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother of Bill and mother-in-law of Norma and a dear grandmother and great-grandmother of the family. Service at the Oakvale Service Chapel, 106 Whitehouse Loan, EH9 1BD, on Monday, September 30, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Interment thereafter in Morningside Cemetery, at 2.15 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 23, 2019
