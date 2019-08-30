|
FRASER Brigid (Wester Hailes)
Our amazing, strong and wonderful mother taken from us so suddenly on August 20, 2019.
We love you so much and
will miss you everyday,
Anne, John, Liz, Malcolm, Cecilia, Jo Jo, Susie and our late sister Christine.
Granny Fraser, much loved and will be missed by all your grandchildren everyday xxxx.
A funeral mass will take place at St John Ogilvie RC Church, on Wednesday, September 4, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only please. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 30, 2019