Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel,
Suddenly at home, on February 26, 2019, Brian, much loved dad of Bethany, dearly loved son of Betty and the late Stan, loving brother of Neil and the late Anne and a very good friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, March 20, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made on retiral in aid of Kidney Research and SANDS. In memory of Brian please wear something colourful.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 15, 2019
