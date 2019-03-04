Home

SHARKIE Brian (Edinburgh)
Passed away suddenly but peacefully, at home, on February 15, 2019, aged
59 years. Much loved eldest son of May and the late Billy Sharkie, brother to Norman and John, partner to Lynda, daddy to little Patrick, beloved dad to twins Paul and Claire and formerly married to Ruby. Brian's love and kindness will be long remembered. Funeral service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 am.
All friends and family invited.
We kindly request family flowers only.
A charity collection will take place at the funeral.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 4, 2019
