BANKS Brian John (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on June 20, 2019. Loving dad to Laura and Lee, former husband of Donna, loving son of Joey and Jokey, brother of Irene, Doreen, Mark and the late Paul. Will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 am. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 26, 2019
