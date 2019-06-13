|
AITCHISON Brian (Pilton / Muirhouse)
Peacefully, passed away May 27, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Beloved son of the late John and Helen, much loved brother to Betty and the late David, John, Dorothy and Ruth, uncle to the family, will be sadly missed. Former employee of BAE Systems. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Tuesday, June 18, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Enquiries to Scotmid Tel: 0131 551 5111.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 13, 2019
