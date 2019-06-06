Home

DEIGNAN Brendan (Portobello) Peacefully, at home, on May 23, 2019, under the loving care of The Action Group, Brendan, aged 64, beloved son of the late Reta and Joe Deignan, much loved brother of Maureen, Bernadette and Desmond, brother-in-law to Johnny Barry and the late Paul Williams, uncle to Mark, Clare and Paul , great -uncle to his nieces and nephews and friend to so many. Brendan's Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. John the Evangelist RC Church, Brighton Place, Portobello, on Thursday, May 13, at 10 am, interment thereafter at Mt. Vernon at 11.30 am. All friends are very welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 6, 2019
