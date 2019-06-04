Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda WOODWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Jean WOODWARD

Notice Condolences

Brenda Jean WOODWARD Notice
WOODWARD"Brenda Jean"(Davidson's Mains) Brenda, passed away peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, aged 90. Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey, much loved mother of the late Janet and of Patricia, loving grandmother of Stuart, Craig, Rose and Lucy and great-grandmother of Emily, Michael, James, Isla and Alexandra. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on June 14, 2019, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, please. Collection for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.