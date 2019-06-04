|
WOODWARD"Brenda Jean"(Davidson's Mains)
Brenda, passed away peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on
Thursday, May 23, 2019, aged 90. Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey, much loved mother of the late Janet and of Patricia, loving grandmother of Stuart, Craig, Rose and Lucy and great-grandmother of Emily, Michael, James, Isla and Alexandra. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on June 14, 2019, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, please. Collection for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 4, 2019
