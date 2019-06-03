|
WELSH Bradley John (Edinburgh)
Brad, taken from his family, on April, 17, 2019, loving son to the late Pat, loving dad to Eva, partner to Emma, brother to Sean, brother-in-law to Wendy, Josh, Sonny and Brogan, uncle to Sean, Jake and Jack, great-uncle to Poppy and Axel, loyal friend to Kenny and Lee and great friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, June 7, at 2 pm. All welcome.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 3, 2019
