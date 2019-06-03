Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
14:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Bradley John WELSH

Notice Condolences

Bradley John WELSH Notice
WELSH Bradley John (Edinburgh)
Brad, taken from his family, on April, 17, 2019, loving son to the late Pat, loving dad to Eva, partner to Emma, brother to Sean, brother-in-law to Wendy, Josh, Sonny and Brogan, uncle to Sean, Jake and Jack, great-uncle to Poppy and Axel, loyal friend to Kenny and Lee and great friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, June 7, at 2 pm. All welcome.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 3, 2019
