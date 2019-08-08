|
MARR Bobby (Tranent)
Bobby Marr a big part of Tranent community passed suddenly but peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, a dearly loved husband to Ann and a loving dad to Cameron and Carly, beloved brother to Ian. Special father -in-law to Michelle. A much loved cousin of Brian (Mick). A cherished brother in-law and uncle. Bobby will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A gravesideservice will take place at Tranent Cemetery, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. A collection in memory of Bobby will be taken for the Oncology Department at the Western General .
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 8, 2019