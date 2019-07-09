|
|
|
STEWART Billy (Livingston / Drylaw)
Dolly would like to thank family and friends for attending Billy's funeral service. A special thank you to all nursing staff at the Dialysis Unit at the Western General Hospital. Thank you to Dr Robertson Billy's GP and Caroline Whitworth Billy's Dialysis Consultant at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. A total amount of £400 was raised from donation at Billy's service, which will be donated to The Dialysis Unit at the Western General Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 9, 2019