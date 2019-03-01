Home

Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
KNOWLES Bill (Corstorphine)
Very peacefully, at home, on February 22, 2019, Bill, devoted husband of the late Morag, dearly loved dad of Graham and Hilary, father-in-law to Fiona and to Duncan, much loved grandad to Erica and Hannah and well respected deacon and member of St Ninian's Church in Corstorphine. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, March 6, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 1, 2019
