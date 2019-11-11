|
CLARK Bill (Tubby) (Penicuik)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, on Monday, November 4, 2019, Bill, beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Jill and Alan, a dearly loved partner to Helen and a loved father-in-law and uncle. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, November 18, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations if desired, may be made on retiral in aid of Marie Curie Hospice. Casual bright attire please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 11, 2019