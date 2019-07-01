|
|
|
Whittington Betty (nee Dowson) (Juniper Green)
Peacefully, at home, on June 27, 2019, after an illness bravely borne,
Betty, beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mum of Ian, Ann and
the late Peter, dear mother-in-law of Lesley, Val and Louis, adored and
loving nana of Matthew, Sam, Sarah, Rachel, David, Ruth and Louis
and grand nan of Jack and Dilan. A celebration of Betty's life will be
held at Porteous Funeral Directors, 589 Lanark Road, Edinburgh, EH14
5DA, on Friday, July 5, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are
welcome. No flowers please, but donations if desired to the Marie Curie
Hospice, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 1, 2019