Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:30
Porteous Funeral Directors
589 Lanark Road
Edinburgh
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty WHITTINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty WHITTINGTON

Notice Condolences

Betty WHITTINGTON Notice
Whittington Betty (nee Dowson) (Juniper Green)
Peacefully, at home, on June 27, 2019, after an illness bravely borne,
Betty, beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mum of Ian, Ann and
the late Peter, dear mother-in-law of Lesley, Val and Louis, adored and
loving nana of Matthew, Sam, Sarah, Rachel, David, Ruth and Louis
and grand nan of Jack and Dilan. A celebration of Betty's life will be
held at Porteous Funeral Directors, 589 Lanark Road, Edinburgh, EH14
5DA, on Friday, July 5, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are
welcome. No flowers please, but donations if desired to the Marie Curie
Hospice, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.