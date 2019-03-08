Home

CASSIDY Betty (Gorebridge)
Passed away, at the Midlothian Community Hospital, on February 25, 2019, in her 91st year. Betty, beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum to Lorraine and Brian, devoted nana to Katie and Lewis, loving mother-in-law to Irene, dearest sister, sister-in-law and auntie to all her family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, March 15, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
