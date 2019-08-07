|
ANDERSON Betty (Cupar, Fife)
Peacefully, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in Rosturk Care Home, Cupar, Betty Anderson, aged 98, beloved wife of the late William Anderson, mother of Elizabeth and Christine, grandmother of Bryce and Keith, great-grandmother of Eli, also a much loved aunt and friend. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at crematorium doors for the Adamson Hospital, Cupar.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 7, 2019