Passed away peacefully, in the loving care of Florabank Home, Haddington, on May 27, 2019. Berta, beloved wife to the late George Fairley, loving mum to Margaret and Edith, dear mother-in-law to John and Scott, loving granny to Alexander and Aileen, Lindsay and Scott, Sean and Carina, Grace and Adam, great-grandma to Alyssa, Ethan, Aaron, Georgie, Aspen and Sidney. A service will be held at the Congregational Church, Musselburgh, on Tuesday, June 4, at 2 pm and thereafter a short committal service at Seafield Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 31, 2019
