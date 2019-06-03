Home

MACAULAY Bert 4th Anniversary (June 3)
In loving memory of my precious husband Bert.
No words I write can ever say,
How much I miss you every single day,
As time goes by the loneliness grows,
How much I need you nobody knows,
A smile for all, a heart of gold,
One of the best this world could hold.
From your loving wife Liz xxx.
Dad, we wish we could have you back,
We all miss you.
Audrey, Yvonne, Kenny xx.
Grandad, I love and miss you so much.
Dionne xx.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 3, 2019
