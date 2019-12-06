Home

Benjamin MBE McLEAN

Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on November 29, 2019, aged 92 years, Ben (former Head of Engineering at Telford College, Edinburgh), beloved husband of the late Jean, loving dad of Lorraine, devoted Pop Ben of Nicola and Laura, father-in-law of Gordon and loving brother of the family. Funeral service at Currie Kirk, on Friday, December 13, at 1.30 pm, followed afterwards by burial in Currie Cemetery, to which all are welcome. Flowers, if desired, to Porteous Funeral Directors, 589 Lanark Road, Juniper Green, EH14 5DA, T 0131 453 4535.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 6, 2019
