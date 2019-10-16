Home

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:30
Sacred Heart
Lauriston Street
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
14:00
Mount Vernon Cemetery
CROLLA Benet (Ben) (formerly of Newhaven)
Sadly, after a long illness on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Braid Hills Care Home, Benet, passed away aged 60. Loving husband of Diane, beloved father of Mark, much missed brother to Lia and Mark. A funeral service will be held at the Sacred Heart, Lauriston Street on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 12.30 pm, followed by burial at Mount Vernon Cemetery at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 16, 2019
