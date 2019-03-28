Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
14:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Benedict McTIGHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benedict (Benny) McTIGHE

Notice Condolences Gallery

Benedict (Benny) McTIGHE Notice
McTIGHE
Benedict (Benny) (Royal Mile / High Street)
Peacefully, at Northcare Manor on March 24, 2019, Benny, beloved husband of Eileen, much loved dad of Derek, Stevie and Eileen, dear father-in-law to Diane and Ian, loving grandad to Abbi, Declan and Ben, loved brother of Binnie. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Monday, April 1, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please. Benny will be sadly missed by all. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.