McTIGHE
Benedict (Benny) (Royal Mile / High Street)
Peacefully, at Northcare Manor on March 24, 2019, Benny, beloved husband of Eileen, much loved dad of Derek, Stevie and Eileen, dear father-in-law to Diane and Ian, loving grandad to Abbi, Declan and Ben, loved brother of Binnie. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Monday, April 1, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please. Benny will be sadly missed by all. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 28, 2019
